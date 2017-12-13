(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Rande Gerber talks about George Clooney’s random act of kindness, The Rock reveals he’s getting his own star, and more in today’s Hollywood Stories!

It’s good to be friends with George Clooney! In 2013, the actor gave fourteen of his friends one million dollars each, just to show how much he appreciates them. He paid the taxes on it, too, so they each got the full million. One of the recipients was none other than Rande Gerber, who is married to Cindy Crawford.

Here’s the coolest part of the story… Gerber is a multi gazillionaire, so he pulled George aside and said ‘I’m not accepting this money, I can’t take this money from you.’ And George said, at the top of his lungs, ‘If Rande doesn’t take it, nobody gets the money.’ So Rande took the suitcase and then donated his million to charity. It was a true pay it forward moment!

Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep say you can still enjoy art, even when you know the person who made it is a scumbag. Meryl said people who are terrible, also have terribly clear insights on other subjects, so I don’t think you throw the baby out with the bathwater. Poor choice of words.

The Rock went on Jimmy Kimmel, and revealed that he’s getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! He’s right in between Vince McMahon and Bruno Mars.

America really didn’t like Matt Lauer– Today’s ratings continue to surge after his departure, for the second consecutive week. It’s the first time since December 2016 that they beat Good Morning America.

Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec and his wife Kym are expecting twins.

James Corden and his wife welcomed their third child.

Justin Bieber is not welcome at Selena Gomez’s home for the holidays??? Her parents apparently aren’t happy that they’re back together, though Justin’s family is thrilled that he’s with her.

Tom Hanks and Stephen Colbert agree on one aspect of Christmas tree lighting, but when it came to the light colors, things got ugly…

So whose side are YOU on?