Ariana Grande fans, it looks like the follow-up to Dangerous Woman is on its way.

The pop star has revealed that she’s hard at work on her next full-length effort, posting photos from a recording studio on an Instagram story.

“I’m pretty sure dis is very old or fake,” Grande shared with a photo from a fan site claiming to show the singer working on new music. “If u wanted confirmation I’ve been working why didn’t you just ask?”

The singer followed by sharing a video from a recording studio, where she’s crafting a new set of bangers for a future release.

