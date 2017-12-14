Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Which state is the healthiest in the nation? It’s usually Hawaii, but this year it’s Massachusetts! It’s based on community, environment, healthcare, and behavior. Connecticut was fifth, Vermont was second.

And the top Google searches of the year?

1. The hurricane that tore up Puerto Rico, Caribbean, and Florida.

2. Firing of Matt Lauer

3. Passing of Tom Petty

4. Super Bowl

5. Las Vegas shooting

6. Mayweather/McGregor fight

7. The Solar Eclipse

Omarosa was escorted out of the White House the other night at 2 am by the Secret Service, which had to be called after she tried to raid the private residence. It followed the White House staff Christmas party – and she had gotten wasted!

The names of famous movies are often adjusted for the x-rated versions… Hamilton is how Hamiltoe – the x-rated tale of the American pounding father.

The Goodyear Company inflated a building 9 stories tall, the length of a football field – it’s the new hangar for the blimp!

Caleb Wadnan is the California guy who rescued a rabbit from the wildfires – he was reunited with the bunny!

Wake up with Craig & Company every weekday morning from 5:30 to 10!