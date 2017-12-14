Photo: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY

Joe Biden consoles Meghan McCain. Plus, SAG Award nominations are here! And George Clooney is full of generosity! More in Christine Lee’s Hollywood Stories!

Joe Biden was on The View yesterday with Meghan McCain. He was consoling her as she was talking about her dad, Senator John McCain, and his battle with cancer. Joe recounted how John was there for his son, Beau who passed away from cancer last year and he said Beau and John had a connection and he told her to stay strong.

SAG Award nominations were announced and only women will present this time around. Margot Robbie was nominated for I, Tonya and found out while she was on Good Morning America. Here are the nominations.

"That's so exciting!" Watch the moment Margot Robbie learns she was nominated for SAG Award for her role in "I, Tonya." https://t.co/wFUXktSMzx pic.twitter.com/QpAtWkhoJb — ABC News (@ABC) December 14, 2017

George Clooney gave his best friends $14 million dollars each! And his generosity doesn’t end there… he handed out noise-canceling headphones out to passengers on an international flight just in case their 6-month-old twins might cry.

Omarosa had to be dragged out of the White House after losing her job. Stephen Colbert had fun with it.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2018! Inductees include Bon Jovi, Dire Straits, the Moody Blues, The Cars, Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe. The induction ceremony will take place in Cleveland in April. Bon Jovi is the only act in this class to have started their career after the ’70s.

A spokesperson on behalf of Harvey Weinstein has responded to Salma Hayek‘s op-ed in which she detailed his inappropriate behavior. Basically, he’s been denying it.