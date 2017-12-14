Craig and Company give you the punch line first, then the question. It’s Jokes Back Asswards! Highlight underneath each answer to see the question!
The Shape of Water, The Post, and Get Out
Name two Golden Globe-nominated movies and what mall cops say to Roy Moore
Twelve
Name the number of Diet Cokes Trump drinks daily and the age of Roy Moore’s dream date
Christmas goose
What do women taking pictures with Al Franken get this time of the year?
Frankensense
Name two things Democrats no longer have
Anthony Kiedis and Flea
Name two members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Mario Batali makes women do.
UPS drivers and Jon Hamm
Name guys with big pacakges
