Craig and Company give you the punch line first, then the question. It’s Jokes Back Asswards! Highlight underneath each answer to see the question!

The Shape of Water, The Post, and Get Out

Name two Golden Globe-nominated movies and what mall cops say to Roy Moore

Twelve

Name the number of Diet Cokes Trump drinks daily and the age of Roy Moore’s dream date

Christmas goose

What do women taking pictures with Al Franken get this time of the year?

Frankensense

Name two things Democrats no longer have

Anthony Kiedis and Flea

Name two members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Mario Batali makes women do.

UPS drivers and Jon Hamm

Name guys with big pacakges