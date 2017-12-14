Matt Munson from The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise stopped by to dish with Gina J on dating and relationships, offering his male perspective.

This week, it’s all about New Year’s Eve and the romantic expectations about making plans as a couple or where to go when you’re single.

Gina: I drive myself crazy every year trying to figure out what to do for New Year’s Eve!

Matt: It’s always a cluster. I can count how many times I just passed out before the ball drops.

Gina: I actually did take a sleeping pill one year because I can’t watch the countdown shows alone, or else the ice cream and wine come out!

Matt: Is it better to be single or in a relationship? When you’re with someone, you’re planning with someone else and probably other couples.

Gina: When you’re single, you stay away from all the couples!

Matt: Here are some ideas you can do as a couple – they might sound a little corny. A DIY Photoshoot – decorate a corner of your home and take pics. Create a wish list – breakfast in bed, kiss at midnight, etc. – pick them out of a bowl. Or make a scrapbook for your past year.

Gina: I refuse to go to Times Square and wear a diaper! You are cordoned off into sections and not allowed to leave, so you have to wear a diaper!

Tune in after the new year for more with Matt Munson and Gina J!