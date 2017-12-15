Angela from Springfield is ready to take on Christine! Can she do it? Play along with the questions below! Highlight underneath each question to see the answer! And see if you Can’t Beat Christine!

Kelly Ripa says Regis Philbin wouldn’t talk to her off the air when they were co-hosts because he wanted to save everything for the show. Regis hosted what trivia-based game show from 1999-2002?

Who Wants to be a Millionaire

Lady Gaga goes all out for the holidays – she shared pictures of her dressed up in a skimpy elf costume for a holiday party. What’s the name of her latest studio album that came out in October 2016?

Joanne

Jada Pinkett Smith is mad at the Golden Globes for snubbing Girls Trip. When did Jada marry Will Smith? Was it 1997 or 2007?

1997

Netflix has renewed Marvel’s The Punisher for a second season. Though it’s likely not coming up until 2019. Actor Jon Bernthal plays The Punisher — he also played Shane on what AMC drama?

The Walking Dead

Michael Che and Colin Jost have just been named head writers for SNL. They host the anchor desk on what iconic SNL sketch?

Weekend Update

