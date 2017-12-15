Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

There’s one point in women’s lives when they’re happier than men… it’s when they’re old and their husband is dead! A new study found that overall, men are happier than women at any age – with one exception – women are happier than men at age 85 and older once their spouse is dead.

Only about 20% of American workers present a co-worker with a Christmas gift. Often the gifts are so bad, they’re embarrassing! Examples? Housewarming candles that have already been used, a wooden cat statue, a home recipe for a dip, a coaster with the gift-giver’s face on it, a roll of Saran wrap, and earrings shaped like chickens.

A career criminal in Wisconsin stole a laptop from a company, but he left his recent probation paperwork at the scene of the crime. When he went back to get it, the office was closed, so he called 911 to get police to open the building. and they came and did and discovered his recent arrest and caught him.

In Columbia City, Indiana, the wrestling program begins in elementary school. So, there was a match between a 5-year-old girl and a boy. The girl was pinned to the mat, so her 2-year-old brother ran out to double team the kid pummeling his sister and the video went viral.

The oldest polar bear in the U.S.–Coldilocks–turned 37, so the Philadelphia Zoo gave her a birthday cake made out of raw fish, raisins, honey, and peanut butter.

