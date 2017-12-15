Credit: © Sipa USA

Omarosa says she has a story to tell! Plus, over-the-top celebrity holiday decor… and Harry and Meghan set the date! More in Christine Lee’s Hollywood Stories!

Omarosa did an interview on Good Morning America, addressing rumors that she was forcibly removed from the White House. She disputed it and said she has a story to tell. She said, “There were a lot of things I observed over the past year that I was uncomfortable with.”

Yeah, she probably has a book in the works already. And she definitely rubbed Robin Roberts the wrong way!

Do you know how awful you have to be to annoy Robin Roberts? pic.twitter.com/h0gxAhRFRD — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) December 14, 2017

Forbes has named Mark Wahlberg the Most Overpaid Actor of 2017. Christian Bale was second, followed by Channing Tatum, Denzel Washington, and Brad Pitt.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he may run for president in 2024!

Jack Black is in the new Jumanji movie with The Rock and says producers refused to put the song he and Kevin Hart wrote in the movie…

Speaking of Kevin Hart, he addressed the cheating scandal and says he’s trying to fix things with his wife. It’s definitely not all good yet but says it’s made him a better man.

Joe Jonas will join The Voice in Australia as a coach!

Ed Sheeran says his life has massively improved since he decided to quit Twitter.

ABC has officially cut Mario Batali from The Chew.

And Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced their wedding date is May 19th.



Mark Hamil says he made out with Carrie Fisher on the set of the original Star Wars, but that’s as far as they went.

Kris Jenner’s Christmas polar bear is back as she decorates her home in an extravagant rainbow theme. The bear is custom made from France. It was the only one in the USA for awhile until Steve Harvey got his own in blue.

Jada Pinkett Smith also likes to decorate over the top for Christmas and Will Smith talks about how it was always him and the kids against her, but now Jaden is team Jada and wants to go all out!