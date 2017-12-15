All this weekend we’re giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to an advance screening of PITCH PERFECT 3 at Bow Tie Palace Theater in Hartford this December!

Now graduated from college and out in the real world where it takes more than a cappella to get by, the Bellas return in Pitch Perfect 3, the next chapter in the beloved series that has taken in more than $400 million at the global box office.

After the highs of winning the World Championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart and discovering there aren’t job prospects for making music with your mouth. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music, and some questionable decisions, one last time.

Listen for your chance to call-in and win every hour on Saturday from 9:20am to 6:20pm, and Sunday from 12:20pm to 6:20pm.

When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to an advance screening of PITCH PERFECT 3 at Bow Tie Palace Theater in Hartford on December 19th.

(*please note, passes are not guaranteed seats for the screening, and are valid on a first come, first served basis. Please plan to arrive at least 60 minutes early for your best chance to get seats!)