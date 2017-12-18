Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Sean Spicer apparently hasn’t gained any new knowledge since leaving the White House. He posted a photo holding the Dickens classic A Christmas Carol and the caption read, “FDR’s book of Christmas Carols.” He thought it was a book of Christmas carols…

Cannabis Club in Worcester, MA celebrated the new recreational marijuana law by rolling a 100-foot long joint.

Wild Adventure in Georgia is promoting a new mega-bug giant insect exhibit, so to get in free this weekend, you had to eat a roasted cricket.

TD Bank in Canada mailed a family a bank draft of an inheritance containing a check for $846,000 dollars… UPS lost the package! But they did offer a refund of the $32 shipping fee.

Big guns came out in San Francisco! They held a gun buy-back program and someone turned in an anti-tank bazooka.

Would you go on a shark encounter on your honeymoon? Sarah and Evan Carroll did this on their honeymoon in the Bahamas. He was videotaping while she got out of the boat and sure enough, here comes a shark. The shark was completely unprovoked but still took a chunk out of her arm. She’s okay, but the rest of the honeymoon is probably not great…

