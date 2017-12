Tune in to Gina J all this week and you could win a $75 gift card for Ninety-Nine Restaurant!

Still looking for the perfect gift? Ninety Nine Restaurants gift cards are great for last minute shoppers. The Ninety Nine. Always the Real Deal!

Listen for your chance to call-in every day this week with Gina J. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a $75 Ninety-Nine Restaurant gift card!