Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

This past weekend, the Quinnipiac Basketball team had their annual holiday party they had their Secret Santa – limit was $20. So when a senior opened his, it was a lot more than the $20 limit – the school gave him a full ride for his final semester!

At Pizza Hut in VA, a playful mother making an online order for her teen sons requested that when the pizza was delivered, could they write a joke on the box? Sooo… when they got it, it said, what does a pizza delivery driver and a gynecologist have in common? The driver was fired, but the employee who actually took the order and wrote the joke was NOT fired… ???

Most annoying word of 2017? The winner… whatever!

In a town in Mississippi, a 5-year-old boy was watching TV and called police when the Grinch tried to steal Christmas! They came to his house to explain to him that everything was okay.

In NYC, Robert Ling had two sons. Their names are Winner and Loser. Fast forward 50 years. Loser attended prep school, college, and joined the NYPD. Winner has been a career criminal his whole life.

