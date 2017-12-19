Photos by Oliver Contreras/SIPA USA & Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press/TNS/Sipa USA

Meryl Streep responds after Rose McGowan calls her a hypocrite for working with Weinstein, Donald Trump debuts at Disney World, and more in today’s Hollywood Stories!

Meryl Streep responded to Rose McGowan, who blasted the actress for hypocrisy for working with Harvey Weinstein. McGowan believes that Streep and other actresses who have worked with Weinstein knew about his alleged crimes and behavior. Rose called them hypocrites for planning to wear black to the upcoming Golden Globes as a sign of protest.

Streep wrote a reply that said it hurt to be attacked by McGowan in headlines over the weekend, but she want to let Rose know she did not know about Weinstein’s crimes. Not in the 90s when he attacked her, or through subsequent decades when he proceeded to attack others. She wasn’t deliberately silent, she didn’t know.

At some point, Weinstein’s behavior became a dirty little secret in Hollywood… maybe Meryl truly didn’t know?

Rob Lowe thanked the firefighters who saved his California house with home cooked meals in his home. He invited them all to dinner. That is really cool!

TVline is warming the hearts of millions of fans of awkward cubicle relationships with the exclusive news that NBC is looking to revive The Office for the 2018-2019 season. Steve Carrel reportedly won’t be back for the revival, but the series will once again be focusing on the workers at Dunder Mifflin, with a mix of old and new cast members.

Sarah Palin’s husband Todd had to pull a gun on his son Track on Saturday… but that didn’t deter the 28-year-old from breaking a window and beating his father. According to a court affidavit, Sarah Palin called authorities to complain that her son was freaking out, and was on some kind of medication. Track said he was coming to the home to attack Todd, according to a Wasilla police officer. What is this with this family?

The Hall of Presidents in Disney World has just added a Donald Trump animatronic. It looks nothing like Trump himself… at least they used audio of his actual voice:

The animatronic Trump does not mention the size of the crowd around him.

A Christmas Story Live aired on Fox, to the lowest viewership for any live musical broadcast.

ESPN President John Skipper resigned over what he called long-running substance problems.

What everyone thought was bulls*** for years actually turned out to be true– UFO shows have always talked about the government investigating unidentified flying objects, and it seems the U.S. government actuall DID run a UFO program until 2012!

The Department of Defense confirmed this to ABC News, as first reported by The New York Times and The Washington Post. The secret program was funded from 2007 til 2012, and cost $22 million. This past weekend, they released several videos of flying objects– some of which are pretty convincing– but it turns out we’re not spending money on that anymore in 2017.

Impressionist Scheiffer Bates recorded a version of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” read by the cast of Family Guy, Christopher Walken, Michael Caine, and Matthew McConaughey! Keep in mind, this is all Bates himself, doing all these voices!

His Christopher Walken is the best!