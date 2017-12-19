By Annie Reuter

Imagine Dragons were speechless when they viewed a video of a choir of 600 people singing their song “Believer.”

Related: Imagine Dragons and Walk the Moon Added to ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Show

“This 600 person choir singing believer blew my mind this morning as I watched,” the band tweeted. “So much passion.”

A five-minute video of the performance was put together by GLGLZ radio in Israel for their Best of Year chart of 2017 along with Koolulam, a social media platform that strives to bring together people from all corners of Israeli society to sing together. GLGLZ is Israel’s most popular radio station and plays top 40 hits, a representative told Radio.com.

Each year, the radio station does a Best of Year chart chosen by its listeners. Then, Israeli artists cover the top hits. This year, the station approached Koolulam, which helped coordinate a choir of 600 singers to perform “Believer.”

Six hundred participants were divided into three vocal groups (baritone, alto and soprano), and were taught their harmonies in one hour. The result is unlike any other cover of “Believer.”

Watch the performance below: