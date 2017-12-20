Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

We are recently celebrating the birth of a baby 25 years in the making! Emma–you can call her Emma-bryo–she was frozen as an embryo 25 years ago! She was born November 25, the oldest embryo which became a successful, healthy birth!

Of all the scams we’ve heard about this one takes the cake – Florida attorney Andrew Spark would go to the Pinellas County Jail and meet female inmates in a private room reserved for attorney/client privilege – the jail is not allowed to monitor these meetings. Well, he’d film the girls in a jail porn series using his iPad. Each inmate had $40 deposited into her commissary account for services rendered. He was finally caught by a guard.

There’s a new trend in coffee houses — the Self-accino. It’s a computer-generated foam topping created for the top of your coffee featuring your own face! They take a picture and create the foam and it looks just like you!

The age-old question! When couples visit in-laws for the holidays, do you have sex with the parents in a bedroom nearby? Half the couples said no, half say yes, but quieter than usual.

One of the hottest restaurants in Paris is called Au Naturel – there’s a check room where you walk in and check everything. Yes, it’s 100% nude dining.

