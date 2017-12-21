Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

A man in Florida loves manatees so much, he has a mailbox shaped like a manatee. He dresses up the mailbox in different outfits depending on the holiday. Pics have gone viral.

Charlie Villanueva is a famous UConn basketball graduate who went on to play in the NBA for the Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks. He has a beautiful home in Dallas and thieves recently stole appliances… and a toilet???

There was an SUV for sale on Craigslist in Colorado, so a guy offers to buy it with 4 lbs. of weed. When he showed up with his bags of weed, he was arrested by the sheriff… who was the one selling the SUV.

Kieron Graham is a student at Kennesaw State University in Georgia. He was adopted at birth and was always curious about his birth family… and when he tried one of those ancestry DNA tests, he found out his birth brother attended the same school!

At Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at American University in Maryland, it was Tequila Tuesday… and police raided the drunkfest with 120 counts of underage drinking. Now, we hear this all the time, but this story is different because the AIR itself in the frat house registered as drunk on the breathalyzer!

