Khloe Kardashian (Photo by Anthony Behar)

Another Kardashian is preggers! Plus, Catt Sadler leaves E! And Mariah hits a milestone 23 years in the making! More in today’s Hollywood Stories!

Khloe Kardashian said she’s thankful excited nervous eager overjoyed and scared all in one! Yesterday she confirmed on Instagram that she’s expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson.

Catt Sadler says a massive disparity in pay led her to quit E! News. She revealed she left after learning her co-host Jason Kennedy was earning close to double her salary.

The website that has broken the news of Coachella’s headliners for the past two years reports that the 2018 stars will be Eminem, Beyonce, and The Weeknd.

Mariah Carey’s holiday mega-hit ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ just reached the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 for the first time in 23 years after its 1994 release.

How does Morgan Freeman get through the holidays? He says he tries to ignore it and says it’s all about money.

Nick Castle who played Michael Myers in the original 1978 Halloween movie will reprise his role in the reboot. It will also star original cast member Jamie Lee Curtis.

Hugh Jackman on holiday cards: “Some of these holiday cards are remarkable,” he said. “I’m, like, did Annie Leibovitz shoot this? We do kind of rate them a little bit. It’s horrible to say.”