By John Elliott
The new logo for the World Chess Championship is an image of a couple engaged in a chess game, holding a chess board above their middle area… but looks kind of like a Kama Sutra diagram and some people are upset.

Police pulled over a couple in their 80’s with a car filled with Christmas presents, all neatly wrapped. Each present was a bag of marijuana… and they weren’t in a state where it’s legal. They will be spending this Christmas in jail.

A disabled man in Mexico lives a quiet, secluded life. He says he can’t go out on a date and can’t even really appear in public. Why? His ~problem is 1.5 feet long… yes, THAT!

A guy in New York lives in fear of his father-in-law’s cheap toupee. He says the hair piece resembles the Tasmanian devil. The father-in-law is aware that he freaks out, so he removed it in front of him at a funeral. The guy has now filed a restraining order against the toupee.

