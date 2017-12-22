Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

One lucky lady gets an unexpectedly star studded engagement announcement. Plus, Britney Spears ends her Vegas residency, and more in today’s Hollywood Stories…

A woman who thought she was sharing the news of her engagement with her sister, instead sent the best accidental text ever. Charlyn Willis, 28, sent a picture of herself wearing her engagement ring on December 14th, and she thought she was sending it to her sister… she punched in the number wrong, and it went to actress Sarah Michelle Gellar! The actress shared the happy news with the world as she posted it on social media!

Britney Spears is going to end her Las Vegas residency with a special performance on New Year’s Eve. She announced on Thursday that she will bring her “Piece Of Me” show to a close by taking part in Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner had a special clause in his will, blocking any of his beneficiaries– including his widow Crystal, daughter Christie, and sons David, Marston and Cooper– from accessing any of his cash if they abuse drugs or alcohol. The trustees can also request drug testing and treatment if they suspect substance abuse, so if they get arrested for drunk driving or something similar, they can’t collect.

Will Smith can’t watch himself on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air anymore. He says if you watch the first four or five episodes, you could see him mouthing the other actors’ lines, because he was such a perfectionist. From time to time, you can catch actors mouthing dialogue, anticipating the next line… it’s not professional.

I’m sorry, Mr President… Tom Hanks is not interested in screening The Post for you. Hanks told The Washington Post “I don’t think I would… I didn’t think things were going to be this way last November. I would not have been able to imagine that we would be living in a country where neo nazis are doing torchlight parades in Charlottesville, and jokes about Pocahontas are being made in front of the Navajo code talkers, and individually we have to decide when we take to the ramparts.”

The Post is directed by Steven Spielberg, and depicts the Washington Post’s decision in the 1970s to publish the top secret Pentagon Papers about the U.S. involvement with the Vietnam War.

Venus Williams will not be charged in the crash that killed a passenger in another car. No one is to blame for the fatal June 9th accident that resulted in the death of 78-year-old Jerome Barson, according to Palm Beach Gardens Police.

He may have multiple Oscars, Emmys, Golden Globes, and even two Tony Awards… but Al Pacino’s newest movie Hangman has received the rare zero percent critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Pacino’s bomb joins Adam Sandler’s The Ridiculous 6 in the zero percent club. Hangman centers on decorated homicide detective Will Archer (Pacino), who partners with criminal profiler Karl Urban to catch one of the city’s notoriously vicious serial killers.

Mel B has permanently removed a tattoo from her body, which had the name of her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte. The 42-year-old America’s Got Talent judge and Spice Girl singer used to have the word “Stephen until death do us part, you own my heart” written on the side of her body. She’s since had it removed.

Gary Craig wasn’t a big fan of Star Wars The Last Jedi, which he found was lacking romance and humor. Remember the original Star Wars movies with snappy lines and funny moments? Not in The Last Jedi… It’s all visual spectacle. Even Mark Hamill wasn’t thrilled with his own character (Luke Skywalker) in the movie.

Gary wasn’t as unhappy with the film as Hamill seems… but his overall takeaway? “Meh.”