James Earl Jones (and his iconic voice) has had a career spanning over 60 years, cemented into the lexicon by his portrayal of Darth Vader from Star Wars. Jones joined Craig and Company to celebrate the holidays, talk We Are The Children, and how the new millenium is almost the same thing as New Year’s Day.

Ever wonder what it would sound like if Darth Vader wished you a Merry Christmas? Find out now!