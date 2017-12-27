Two middle aged news anchors and their two adorable children decide to put out a series of “Rap Videos” highlighting the Joys and Woes of Parenting. What harm is there in that? Apparently, there are a few, and I mean a few, haters, that criticize the couple for their cheesy attempt at spotlight aspirations. Some groups even go as far as to say the couple has a Look-At-Me, Gimme My Reality Show personality that is painful to watch. However, they already have 5-6 billion views and counting on YouTube! Why don’t we add some more from Hartford and support their Kid’s college funds!