Photo: Courtesy RCA
Walk The Moon is making their way to the Mohegan Sun on January 20th, on their What If Nothing Tour, and we know they will be blowing the roof of the Sun Arena! Here’s a list of 5 things to expect from a Walk The Moon concert experience:
- In the past, they took the stage to the Lion King theme, wearing tribal war paint, rainbow style for the lead singer, Nicholas Petricca. Be prepared to get a Lord of the Dance vibe!
- If you are looking to drive those New Year’s Resolutions hard, you might just burn 2,000 calories. The crowd at a Walk The Moon concert doesn’t necessarily just dance and shout, but there is plenty of jumping encouraged!
- Be prepared to be amazed at the neon lit backdrop during the show!
- Don’t expect any stage diving from the band, but maybe some free artifacts might fly into the stands!
- The band’s members are known for getting down deep into the stands for some intimate selfies!
Comments
Jimmy Ferrara