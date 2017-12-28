Caitlyn Jenner (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

From Caitlyn Jenner’s O.J. bombshell to Bachelor Chris Soules’ hit-and-run, there were lots of big Dirty Laundry stories in 2017… and they all happened in April! Must be that fresh spring air bringing out the celebrity drama! At any rate, let’s revisit some of these stories!

5. Janet Jackson’s Split From Wissam Al Mana

After the birth of their son Eissa, some media outlets were reporting that Janet ended it with her third husband because he was too controlling. And there was a lot of money at stake — he has an estimated net worth of $1 billion!!! She’s worth an estimated $175 mil. Tabloids recently had her linked once again to ex Jermaine Dupri.

4. Everyone Hated Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Ad

The ad made it look like Kendall Jenner (who stopped in the middle of a photo shoot) to bring unity between cops and protests like the Black Lives Matter movement with a can of Pepsi! People were outraged and the backlash started. Pepsi pulled the ad and released the following statement — “Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly, we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue.”



3. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck File For Divorce

This was inevitably coming after their 2-year separation. They asked for joint custody of their three children but did not have a prenup.

2. The Bachelor‘s Chris Soules’ Hit-and-Run

Season 19’s Chris Soules was arrested in April after allegedly slamming into a tractor-trailer, killing the driver and then fleeing the scene! Witnesses saw Chris leave the scene and when police found him he was in possession of alcoholic beverage containers at the time of the crash. In November he asked for charges to be dismissed, claiming he attempted CPR on the victim. He returns to court in January.



1. Caitlyn Jenner’s O.J. Simpson BOMBSHELL!

Caitlyn Jenner released a memoir and dropped some pretty juicy tidbits about the O.J. Simpson trial! She claims that Robert Kardashian KNEW O.J. Simpson was guilty when he took the case and joined the defense team to get back at his recently remarried ex Kris (whose best friend was Nicole Brown)!!! She also says that Robert Kardashian told her in secret after the O.J. Simpson murder trial that he believed his friend was guilty. And there was more – get all the juice on The Juice here!

