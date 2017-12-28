Photo Credit: Dreamstime

2017 was quite a year! There were a lot of twists and turns, shocking news, and a troubling amount of stories from the #DarkestTimeline. But even in the most upsetting of stories this year, something good usually came out of the tragedy (as we saw with the empowering #MeToo movement in response to the staggering wave of sexual abuse scandals that came to light from all corners of Hollywood… and beyond).

But looking back, we wanted to spotlight the biggest stories according to YOU. So instead of making our own picks, we’ve instead compiled 2017’s Hollywood Stories which were the most-read and most-reacted to on social media. So without further ado, let’s check out the most buzzed-about stories of the year:

5.) Omarosa’s Story To Tell

We still don’t know the truth about Omarosa’s departure from the White House. Did she resign and step out quietly? Or, as the rumors suggested, was she forcibly removed? Those details may not matter in the end, at least not as much as her admission to Good Morning America when she said “There were a lot of things I observed over the past year that I was uncomfortable with.”

We still have a hunch Omarosa has a tell-all book in the works… will she include secrets from her time within the Trump administration in Washington?

4.) Khloe Confirms Her Pregnancy

A few of the Kardashians announced big news in 2017, but Khloe’s confirmation that she’s pregnant with her first child with Tristan Thompson topped all of it. Khloe’s post on Instagram was one of the sweetest announcements of all time, especially her last line: “I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️ ”

3.) Taylor’s ‘Win For the Women’

Taylor Swift had an awesome 2017 in a bunch of ways (most notably her awesome new album reputation)… but it was her lawsuit against a DJ who allegedly groped her that became her biggest highlight. Taylor issued the lawsuit against the guy for a symbolic $1… which he paid via a Sacagawea coin because apparently he’s not done being a jerk even after losing the suit.

In a year when lots of women– prominent or otherwise– finally stood up to abusive and harassing men for bad behavior, Taylor’s victory in court was a symbolic milestone, and one we couldn’t stop following.

2.) Why Kelly Ripa Blocked Ryan Seacrest

Back in October, Kelly Ripa reportedly prevented Ryan Seacrest from going on Good Morning America with the judges from American Idol. The reason? She was worried they’d steal him, just like what happened with Michael Strahan!

1.) Matt Lauer Gets Fired

The backlash against bad behavior by powerful men was probably THE story of 2017… there was the fall of Harvey Weinstein, the apparent end of Kevin Spacey’s career, Louis CK’s movie being shelved just as allegations came out against him, and the outstanding sexual abuse allegations against Donald Trump… but the most buzzed-about story of them all was Matt Lauer. The longtime Today Show anchor was fired for alleged sexual misconduct, but it was the fallout that kept this story going. With reports that his wife had left the country (possibly with their children), some creepy stories about sex toys in Lauer’s office, and of course the big question of who would take over his role on the Today Show, the Matt Lauer saga just kept going this fall. And like a car crash, it was impossible to look the other way.

