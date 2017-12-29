By Lisa Gold
Filed Under:backstreet boys, lisa gold, NSYNC
Photo Credit: Brian Ambrose Photography

Okay, so technically Christmas is over. But… we’re allowed to continue our season’s greetings through the end of December, amirite?

Mostly we just couldn’t resist sharing this gem!

AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys (who we are STILL fangirling over from All-Star Christmas Night Two!) shared a video of his daughter Ava singing along to fellow boy band *NSYNC’s festive bop, ‘Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays!’

And he even shouted out to the guys in the caption!

WE CAN’T EVEN HANDLE IT, YOU GUYS! BOY BANDS UNITE!

Does this finally put those turn of the millennium fandom rivalries to rest?

–Lisa Gold, 96.5 TIC
(with special thanks to my sister, Lauren)

Follow 96.5 TIC on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram
Follow Lisa Gold on Twitter, Instagramand Snapchat (violetfeline)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Relive the All Star Christmas Experience!
Ski Card

Listen Live