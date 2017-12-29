The Fame Files brings us a chat with the man responsible for getting Gary Craig into radio! Fun Fact: Gary was his intern “a million” years ago! It’s Larry King!

Larry jokes about Gary using his name as a claim to fame, “I know that a lot of people use me that way, Gary, but you’re overdoing it.”

Gary and the gang congratulated Larry on his accomplishments in the late ’90s like his latest engagement, his heart health, and his 40-year milestone in broadcasting. Plus, that was when he got his handprints on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Listen to the hilarious conversation here!