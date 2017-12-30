The best acoustic cuts come your way Sunday morning starting at 9am Sunday morning. Click to listen live online!

Missed a song from last week? Check out our past playlists here.

9 AM

STITCHES-Shawn Mendes
WE ARE YOUNG-Fun
ONE MORE NIGHT-Maroon 5
COOL KIDS-Echosmith
DEMONS-Imagine Dragons
BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY’S-Deep Blue Something
I DON’T WANNA BE-Gavin DeGraw
NO ONE-Alicia Keys
THIS TOWN-Naill Horan
HUMAN-Bone ‘N’ Rag Man
OVER MY HEAD-The Fray
TAKE IT ALL BACK-Judah & The Lion

10 AM

CASTLE ON THE HILL-Ed Sheeran
ZOMBIE-Cranberries
YOU’RE THE BEST THING ABOUT ME-U2
DECEMBER-Collective Soul
GIVE LOVE-Andy Grammer
WISH I KNEW YOU-The Revivalists
ATTENTION-Charlie Puth
ADIA-Sarah McLachlan
SAFE AND SOUND-Capital Cities
CRASH INTO ME-Dave Matthews Band
THE OLD APARTMENT-Barenaked Ladies
NEED YOU NOW-Lady Antebellum

11 AM

FEEL IT STILL-Portugal The Man
11 BLOCKS-Wrabel
SAY YOU WON’T LET GO-James Arthur
YOUR BODY IS A WONDERLAND-John Mayer
THUNDER-Imagine Dragons
A LONG DECEMBER-Counting Crows
SHAPE OF YOU-Ed Sheeran
I WILL WAIT-Mumford & Sons
WHAT ABOUT US-Pink
THIS YEAR’S LOVE-David Gray
PALACE-Sam Smith
DROPS OF JUPITER-Train

The Acoustic Sunrise is presented by Jefferson Radiologywhere no one reads you like your radiologist!

jefferson stacked rgb Acoustic Sunrise Playlist 12/31/17

 

