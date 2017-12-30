The best acoustic cuts come your way Sunday morning starting at 9am Sunday morning. Click to listen live online!

Missed a song from last week? Check out our past playlists here.

9 AM

STITCHES-Shawn Mendes

WE ARE YOUNG-Fun

ONE MORE NIGHT-Maroon 5

COOL KIDS-Echosmith

DEMONS-Imagine Dragons

BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY’S-Deep Blue Something

I DON’T WANNA BE-Gavin DeGraw

NO ONE-Alicia Keys

THIS TOWN-Naill Horan

HUMAN-Bone ‘N’ Rag Man

OVER MY HEAD-The Fray

TAKE IT ALL BACK-Judah & The Lion

10 AM

CASTLE ON THE HILL-Ed Sheeran

ZOMBIE-Cranberries

YOU’RE THE BEST THING ABOUT ME-U2

DECEMBER-Collective Soul

GIVE LOVE-Andy Grammer

WISH I KNEW YOU-The Revivalists

ATTENTION-Charlie Puth

ADIA-Sarah McLachlan

SAFE AND SOUND-Capital Cities

CRASH INTO ME-Dave Matthews Band

THE OLD APARTMENT-Barenaked Ladies

NEED YOU NOW-Lady Antebellum

11 AM

FEEL IT STILL-Portugal The Man

11 BLOCKS-Wrabel

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO-James Arthur

YOUR BODY IS A WONDERLAND-John Mayer

THUNDER-Imagine Dragons

A LONG DECEMBER-Counting Crows

SHAPE OF YOU-Ed Sheeran

I WILL WAIT-Mumford & Sons

WHAT ABOUT US-Pink

THIS YEAR’S LOVE-David Gray

PALACE-Sam Smith

DROPS OF JUPITER-Train

The Acoustic Sunrise is presented by Jefferson Radiology – where no one reads you like your radiologist!