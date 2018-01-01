By Lisa Gold
Filed Under:lisa gold, nature, niagara falls, snow, winter
Photo credit: Dreamstime

I hate winter. Like, legit cannot deal. I would much rather be complaining about summer humidity, but I’ve admittedly found myself in awe over the beauty of these photos!

Niagara Falls is frozen and it actually looks pretty darn magical!

 

Simply search the hashtag on Instagram or visit this story for more!

Queen Elsa be like…

–Lisa Gold, 96.5 TIC

Follow 96.5 TIC on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram
Follow Lisa Gold on Twitter, Instagramand Snapchat (violetfeline)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Relive the All Star Christmas Experience!
Ski Card

Listen Live