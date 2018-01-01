Photo credit: Dreamstime

I hate winter. Like, legit cannot deal. I would much rather be complaining about summer humidity, but I’ve admittedly found myself in awe over the beauty of these photos!

Niagara Falls is frozen and it actually looks pretty darn magical!

Simply search the hashtag on Instagram or visit this story for more!

Queen Elsa be like…

–Lisa Gold, 96.5 TIC

Follow 96.5 TIC on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Follow Lisa Gold on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (violetfeline)