By Jimmy Ferrara

If you are planning to keep that Healthy and Fit Resolution, why not get started now!   Here’s a Pyramid that will definitely get results that is used by @Jimmy965TIC 3-4 times a week and yields results:

1 Burpie

2 Knee Tucks

3  Half Turns (180); “Washing Machine”Move

4 Butt Kicks

5 Push Ups/ Up Downs

6 Half Pikes (Jump & bring legs into your arms)

7  360 Jump turn (alternate direction to avoid dizziness)

8  Spiderman  moves (Plank position, raise knee to elbow)

9 Frog Leaps

10 Jumping Jacks

*10 rounds, 1st round is 1, then 1,2, then 1,2,3, and continues.

