Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the news! Here are some of today’s highlights!

The Connecticut DMV is now selling commemorative Hartford Whalers license plates. They will set you back $60.

A man died in Sandusky, OH and in his obituary, he blamed his death on the Cleveland Browns — because they lost every game this season.

New recruiting video for the Russian armed forces features officers playing with puppies in hopes of presenting a softer side of the military.

The most creative award for dealing with package porch theft? A police department in a town in West Virginia left dummy packages with a note saying, “Merry Christmas from the police department – you’re under arrest.”

New year, new you… new relationship? According to a psychiatrist, you should only see this brand new person in your life two times a week. Don’t stay over. You have to spend time apart so you don’t develop serious feelings too quickly without evaluating if this is really the person you thought they were.

There were hour-long waits at the new recreational marijuana dispensaries on day one of legal use in California. Buyers can purchase even if you live out of state. And yes, Snoop Dogg is the new frontman in an ad for the stoner combo at Jack-in-the-Box.

