By John Elliott
Filed Under:lighter side of the news

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the news! Here are some of today’s highlights!

The Connecticut DMV is now selling commemorative Hartford Whalers license plates. They will set you back $60.

A man died in Sandusky, OH and in his obituary, he blamed his death on the Cleveland Browns — because they lost every game this season.

New recruiting video for the Russian armed forces features officers playing with puppies in hopes of presenting a softer side of the military.

The most creative award for dealing with package porch theft? A police department in a town in West Virginia left dummy packages with a note saying, “Merry Christmas from the police department – you’re under arrest.”

New year, new you… new relationship? According to a psychiatrist, you should only see this brand new person in your life two times a week. Don’t stay over. You have to spend time apart so you don’t develop serious feelings too quickly without evaluating if this is really the person you thought they were.

There were hour-long waits at the new recreational marijuana dispensaries on day one of legal use in California. Buyers can purchase even if you live out of state. And yes, Snoop Dogg is the new frontman in an ad for the stoner combo at Jack-in-the-Box.

Wake up with Craig & Company every weekday morning from 5:30 to 10!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Ski Card
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Listen Now: The Fame Files

Listen Live