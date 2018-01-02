By Gina J
Today gets a new host! Plus, recapping New Year’s Eve, a wedding, baby announcements, and more! It’s all in today’s Dirty Laundry…

The Today show announced that Hoda Kotb’s is Matt Lauer’s replacement! She’ll co-host the show with Savannah Guthrie. She’ll also keep her gig co-hosting with Kathie Lee Gifford for the 4th hour of Today.

New Year’s Eve:

Kathy Griffin must be happy. She lost her New Year’s Eve co-hosting gig after she posed with a bloody Trump head and Anderson Cooper replaced her. Well, people thought that considering they are best friends, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen have absolutely zero chemistry.

Britney Spears performed from Vegas on ABC’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.” And yes, she lip-synching and, at one point, was even spotted with what looked like green gum inside her mouth.

sipa 21911755 Dirty Laundry: Hoda Kotb Is Matt Lauers Replacement!

(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

Mariah Carey also performed on ABC but she sang live and nailed it this year after last year’s nightmare! She was looking for hot tea though onstage.

sipa 21035346 Dirty Laundry: Hoda Kotb Is Matt Lauers Replacement!

Photo Credit: MJT/AdMedia

And then there was a wedding… Maria Menounos co-hosted Fox’s New Year’s Eve coverage with Steve Harvey and she told her parents that she would be marrying her boyfriend of 20 years on live TV that night! Her mom is battling stage-4 brain cancer.

 

sipa 21741765 Dirty Laundry: Hoda Kotb Is Matt Lauers Replacement!

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Selena Gomez spent New Year’s Eve with friends and Justin Bieber in Cabo San Lucas.

sipa 21595359 Dirty Laundry: Hoda Kotb Is Matt Lauers Replacement!

Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Paris Hilton got engaged to her actor BF Chris Zylka in Aspen over the weekend and her ring cost $2 million!!!! She was reportedly engaged to Jason Shaw, and to Paris Latsis.

And Baby News!

Jessica Alba welcomed her third child… a son, Hayes Alba Warren.

Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz announced that he and his girlfriend, Meagan Camper, are expecting a baby girl.

Eva Longoria is expecting her first baby with her husband. She’s 4 months pregnant.

sipa 20242726 Dirty Laundry: Hoda Kotb Is Matt Lauers Replacement!

(Photo by Anthony Behar)

Khloe Kardashian is due sometime around March and she’s having a girl!

sipa 21517193 Dirty Laundry: Hoda Kotb Is Matt Lauers Replacement!

(Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup)

Kim Kardashian’s baby is due this month… and Saint West was hospitalized with pneumonia last week but he’s home now.

justin timberlake scott kirkland picturegroup sipa usa today Dirty Laundry: Hoda Kotb Is Matt Lauers Replacement!

Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

Justin Timberlake has announced he’ll release a new album, “Man of the Woods” two days before his Super Bowl halftime show performance. And he promised his fans he’d release one of the album’s songs as early as this Friday.

sipa 21562407 Dirty Laundry: Hoda Kotb Is Matt Lauers Replacement!

Photo Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia

Carrie Underwood’s November fall was more serious than it was made to seem! She had broken her wrist after taking a “hard fall” on the steps outside her home. She said that she needed over 40 stitches on her face too so she might look different!!!

147549 os 0098b Dirty Laundry: Hoda Kotb Is Matt Lauers Replacement!

(ABC/Lou Rocco)

Last night ABC rang in the new year by premiering Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor.

sipa 21877249 Dirty Laundry: Hoda Kotb Is Matt Lauers Replacement!

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Weekend box office:
1. Star Wars: The Last Jedi $52.6 million
2. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle $50.3
3. Pitch Perfect 3: $16.8

