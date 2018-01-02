Credit: Dreamstime

Another swoon-worthy Bachelor has the ladies (mostly named Lauren) vying to get the rose! Plus, lots of exciting celebrity moments happened as we rang in 2018! And congrats to Hoda Kotb! These stories and more in today’s Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

The new season of The Bachelor premiered last night with Arie Luyendyk – he’s a racecar driver. The ladies like his big tongue. One of the girls collects taxidermy. And there are four Laurens. Stay up to date on all things #BachelorNation with our Bachelor PADcast!

The number of Laurens is only exceeded by race car puns. 😊#TheBachelor — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 2, 2018

New Year’s Eve coverage was up and down the dial from CNN to ABC. NBC was live from Boston. Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman shut down Andy Cohen when he tried to ask Nicole about that meme where she’s clapping like a seal.

Watch @NicoleKidman cast some well-deserved shade at @Andy Cohen after he asks her a seriously questionable question on live television #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/ZA3KfZNhG7 — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 1, 2018

And Mariah Carey redeemed herself! She performed a couple songs and didn’t have any audio issues this time. She looked fabulous in the freezing cold. The only thing missing was her hot tea.

And over on Fox, Maria Menounos ‏got married as she co-hosted with Steve Harvey! And Neil Diamond led a crowd singalong of ‘Sweet Caroline.’

Omg! I can’t believe we are finally getting married after 20 years! Tune in to #nye on @foxtv to watch us get hitched in just a few!#coldestbridever — MARIA MENOUNOS (@mariamenounos) January 1, 2018

Just like a pair of good jeans, @NeilDiamond's "Sweet Caroline" will never go out of style! #NYEonFOX #NewYearSteve pic.twitter.com/U5VP2ZY0k8 — New Year's Eve on FOX (@NYEonFOX) January 1, 2018

Taylor Swift is back at #1 on the Billboard charts. reputation sold another 100k+ copies, enough to give it its fourth non-consecutive week at the top.

There’s lots to look forward to in 2018! Justin Timberlake performing halftime at the Super Bowl in Minneapolis. Wonder if Janet Jackson will show up!

In February, the Winter Olympics kick off in South Korea hosted by Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb! Hoda, by the way, is the official replacement for Matt Lauer on The Today Show! (But will she get Matt Lauer’s salary? Probably not. 🤔😒 )

A new season of Roseanne premieres in March. The revival features the original cast. Also, This Is Us returns soon. And The Bachelor Winter Games premieres soon. There’s lots to look forward to!

Lindsay Lohan had a tough year. To her credit, she’s been going around helping people in different countries, but what’s up with her odd accent?