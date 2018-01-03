By John Elliott
Filed Under:lighter side of the news

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the news! Here are some of today’s highlights!

A woman was working as a supervisor in Indianapolis and one of her coworkers had a chronic body odor. She bought a bunch of air fresheners and put them all over the office. The woman with the odor took offense and went to human resources and the boss was fired!

A guy from Ohio–whose real name is Bruce Wayne–set a record for eating at Chipotle 426 days in a row.

There’s a rat infestation in Oakland, CA and a rat tried to take a free ride aboard Alaska Airlines! The rat jumped from the gate on to the plane. Passengers had to get off – the plane will not be used until it is exterminated.

A cannabis resort, Tyson Ranch, is being planned in California City, CA – 40-acre ranch and resort for all things marijuana. And that’s Tyson as in Mike Tyson. There’s also a pot growing school there and a store.

Officers had to rescue  20 chickens that were loose on a California highway. You gotta see the video to believe it.

