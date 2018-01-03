Will Hoda make as much money as Matt? Plus, I, Tonya is a movie you must see! And KimYe’s son is recovering from a hospital visit! More in today’s Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!
Hoda Kotb is not making anywhere NEAR what Matt Lauer was making at the end of his run on the Today Show (he was pulling in $25 million per year), but she’ll be making the same as Savannah Guthrie — $7 million. That’s nothing to sneeze at, but Megyn Kelly makes $20 million! Soooo they CAN pay women, but they aren’t? And their excuse is that she hasn’t been there as long as Matt? 🤔😒
Matt, meanwhile, reached out to Hoda to congratulate her!
Mike Tyson broke ground on a 40-acre pot farm in California. It will have a store, a factory for making edibles, a pot growing school, campground, and an amphitheater.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s son, Saint, is recovering from pneumonia. He spent a few nights in a hospital. He’s okay now.
My precious baby boy is so strong! After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary. I just want to thank every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock. We are so grateful for you all! He’s home and all better. He’s so resilient I’m sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint 👼🏽
Coachella announced its 2018 lineup and headliners are Eminem, Beyonce, and The Weeknd.
Justin Timberlake announced his new album Man of the Woods! Twitter poked fun at him wandering through the woods.
DJ Khaled is the latest brand ambassador on social media, endorsing Weight Watchers.
One of the best movies Christine has seen in a long time is I, Tonya starring Margot Robbie and Allison Janney. It’s about the Tonya Harding/Nancy Kerrigan story. There’s more to the movie than meets the eye. Be prepared to be devastated; it’s really hard to watch, but it’s impossible to not watch. Christine thinks it will win many awards. And ABC is airing a special, Truth and Lies: The Tonya Harding Story where Tonya Harding finally admits she knew a little bit more than she let on!
And Anderson Cooper talks about how he got The Rock to join his gym in New York!