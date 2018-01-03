Photo: © imageSPACE / SIPA

Will Hoda make as much money as Matt? Plus, I, Tonya is a movie you must see! And KimYe’s son is recovering from a hospital visit! More in today’s Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

Hoda Kotb is not making anywhere NEAR what Matt Lauer was making at the end of his run on the Today Show (he was pulling in $25 million per year), but she’ll be making the same as Savannah Guthrie — $7 million. That’s nothing to sneeze at, but Megyn Kelly makes $20 million! Soooo they CAN pay women, but they aren’t? And their excuse is that she hasn’t been there as long as Matt? 🤔😒

Matt, meanwhile, reached out to Hoda to congratulate her!

Hoda Kotb​ received several congratulatory texts after she was announced as co-anchor on the Today show, but one in particular was from Matt Lauer. We break it all down at 7 & 11 on #ENews! pic.twitter.com/hlWUgHguGE — E! News (@enews) January 3, 2018

Mike Tyson broke ground on a 40-acre pot farm in California. It will have a store, a factory for making edibles, a pot growing school, campground, and an amphitheater.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s son, Saint, is recovering from pneumonia. He spent a few nights in a hospital. He’s okay now.

Coachella announced its 2018 lineup and headliners are Eminem, Beyonce, and The Weeknd.

Justin Timberlake announced his new album Man of the Woods! Twitter poked fun at him wandering through the woods.

DJ Khaled is the latest brand ambassador on social media, endorsing Weight Watchers.

PART 2. 🔑🔑 MAJOR KEY ALERT!!! 🔑🔑 In full 2018 mode…excited to be living this #WWFreestyle life with you. Down 20 pounds and ready for more. Come with me on my journey to greatness. Bless up Weight Watchers!!! #2018secured @WeightWatchers pic.twitter.com/BIBdmG2vaV — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) January 1, 2018

One of the best movies Christine has seen in a long time is I, Tonya starring Margot Robbie and Allison Janney. It’s about the Tonya Harding/Nancy Kerrigan story. There’s more to the movie than meets the eye. Be prepared to be devastated; it’s really hard to watch, but it’s impossible to not watch. Christine thinks it will win many awards. And ABC is airing a special, Truth and Lies: The Tonya Harding Story where Tonya Harding finally admits she knew a little bit more than she let on!

What does Tonya Harding now say about "the Incident," Nancy Kerrigan and her life today? Watch “Truth & Lies: The Tonya Harding Story,” Thurs. Jan 11 at 9p/8c on ABC. https://t.co/NWGJllDEEv pic.twitter.com/oWlsnadwno — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) January 2, 2018

And Anderson Cooper talks about how he got The Rock to join his gym in New York!