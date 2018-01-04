Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the news! Here are some of today’s highlights!

There’s a new trend in Silicon Valley… raw water. It’s water from a spring, unfiltered, and untreated. It’s dangerous (e. coli, etc.) but people are lining up to get it anyway.

On January 24th, Fiona the Hippo will celebrate her first birthday! Graeter’s is selling Chunky Chunky Hippo ice cream which is toffee with peanuts and milk chocolate.

A 41-year-old woman thought she had Crohn’s Disease for many years, but doctors finally did a scope and found a Heinz ketchup package lodged in her intestines! That’s what her problem was all these years – they removed it and she’s fine.

Need tips on how to trick people into thinking you’re more intelligent than you are? (Other than wearing glasses.)

-Use a middle initial!

-Drink anything other than alcohol. There’s something called imbibing idiot bias where just holding a drink makes you seem less intelligent.

-Speak more expressively; don’t be boring and monotone. People tend to think you’re smarter when you vary the speed, volume, and pitch of your voice.

In Colombia, cousins Kevin and Jose Rivera were also best friends for life. Jose passed away several months ago and Kevin couldn’t bear it, so for New Year’s Eve, he had Jose’s body exhumed for a final party together…

