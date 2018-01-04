The Fixer Upper team have another bun in the oven! And Hoda is getting a lot less than Matt Lauer for the same job. Plus, Fox’s The Four play ‘Never Have I Ever’ and more!

Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are expecting their 5th child!! He’s 43 and she’s 39… they dropped their show but I have a feeling they’ll be back. They have 4 kids between the ages of 7 and 12.

Today’s Hoda Kotb is making $18 million less than Matt Lauer after taking over his Today co-anchor seat… she’s making $7 million… the same as Savannah Guthrie — but way less than Lauer.

DJ Khaled has announced his partnership with Weight Watchers as the company’s new social media ambassador. He is one of the new judges on The Four which starts tomorrow on Fox. They were on Ellen and they played “never have I ever”…. Diddy, Meghan Trainor, Charlie Walk, DJ Khaled and Fergie is the host.

Never have I ever had sex on the beach…

Surprisingly, all of them had.

Never have I ever gotten engaged and kept it a secret…

“Now, I ain’t gonna lie, it was for like four hours,” Diddy said, again reluctant to hold up his paddle.

“You kept it a secret for four hours, or you were engaged for four hours?” Ellen asked. “I was engaged for four hours,”

Diddy replied. “And I kept it a secret forever until now. Dammit!”

Never have I ever sent a dirty text to the wrong person…

“I hate this game,” Meghan said, revealing that she had.

The Four: Battle for Stardom premieres Thursday on Fox.

Paris Hilton’s engagement ring is 20-carat, $2 million engagement ring but the engagement is the funniest.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. was on Jimmy Kimmel last night… Jimmy asks if Chelsea makes it to end…. no. Becca K. (you may remember her as the one who had Arie get on bended knee the first night). You see, they both posted on their IG Stories from what seems to be the same backyard in Fort Meyers, Florida. Rookies.

Now that weed is officially legal in California, Mike Tyson is opening a 40-acre cannabis resort — appropriately titled “Tyson Ranch” — in California City, CA where he was joined by business partners. The athlete also plans on building the Tyson Cultivation School, which will teach growers the best ways to produce premium marijuana.

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick are dating! “Danica and Aaron were all over each other, kissing and couldn’t seem to keep their hands off each other,” the eyewitness claimed to Terez Owens, adding that the pair “want to keep this quiet for now” but are “really hitting it off.” Olivia Munn is his ex.

Kathy Griffin won’t be happy knowing that Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper NYE’s Special had better ratings than when she was on it!