Nicki Minaj and Nas have split, and she’s definitely NOT pregnant. They dated for about 6 months but they lived in different cities…

There were rumors that Kylie Jenner got dumped by baby daddy Travis Scott but People magazine is saying that the story is false.

Gwyneth Paltrow is at it again. Her Goop website is promoting a new Beauty and Wellness Detox treatment — at the recommendation of Paltrow’s go-to doc Alejandro Junger — it’s a $135 Implant O-Rama System At-Home Coffee Enema.

Kim Kardashian West sets the record straight about “partying” on NYE while her son was hospitalized: “I did not leave my son for one minute during his hospital stay… Don’t even try me when it comes to my kids”

RadarOnline.com is reporting that Demi Moore, 55, is hooking up with 25 year old Nick Jonas!

Matt Lauer won’t leave the Today show alone!! There are reports that he keeps emailing with feedback about the episodes.

The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards happen on January 28th and they announced the first performers. Lady Gaga, P!nk, Childish Gambino and Little Big Town will take the stage on music’s biggest night.

FOX’s The Four, with judges Meghan Trainor, Diddy, DJ Khaled and Charlie Walk premieres TONIGHT at 8/7c pm… Fergie hosts.

Amazing Race premiered last night and there is a guy from CT on the show! His name is – Guy from CT.

Miley Cyrus helped out The Voice season 13 contestant Janice Freeman — who was on Team Miley and ended up finishing in 11th place by finding her an apartment, paid the deposit and 6 months rent until she got on her feet!

