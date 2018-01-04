© PictureGroup / SIPA/ Photo by Anthony Behar/Fox/PictureGroup

Is Demi Moore hooking up with Nick Jonas? Plus, Paul Sorvino had WORDS for Harvey Weinstein! And it’s a little shocking where some Oscar winners keep their awards! More in today’s Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

Radar Online claims that 55-year-old Demi Moore has been hooking up with Nick Jonas who is 25! And they say that Demi’s daughter, Rumer introduced them.

Danica Patrick and quarterback Aaron Rodgers are reportedly dating. He was recently linked to Olivia Munn. Christine liked him better with Olivia, so she feels betrayed. 😂

Remember Mira Sorvino’s run-in with Harvey Weinstein? She denied him and he blacklisted her and she lost several roles as a result. So her father, Paul Sorvino told TMZ he wants to track Harvey down and kill him.

I've been waiting for this….Paul Sorvino on Harvey Weinstein harassing and blacklisting his daughter Mira Sorvino…. "He ought to hope he goes to jail…cause if not, he has to meet me and I will kill the motherfu**er" https://t.co/q6PWec3jxD pic.twitter.com/kkov60WdBx — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 3, 2018

Not all Oscar winners keep their awards in trophy cases apparently. Russell Crowe stores his in a… chicken coop? Timothy Hutton has his in a fridge, and Kate Winslet, Jodie Foster, and Sean Connery have theirs in the bathroom.

Rob Gronkowski’s new stand up unsportsmanlike comedy premieres on Showtime tomorrow.

You want to see some funny stuff? Check out "Unsportsmanlike Comedy" Friday night if you want the full Gronk.

Find out where to watch it: https://t.co/vwCoAohIlv This was filmed in the Summerhttps://t.co/1WdMwdc9yX — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) January 4, 2018

Jimmy Kimmel had Diddy on the show and he still wants to change his name to Love.

Bruno Mars and Cardi B dropped their new song, thanking Damon Wayans for letting them sample the In Living Color theme and the recreate the set in the video!

Page Six says that Matt Lauer is critiquing the Today Show from his couch, in between meetings with lawyers. He keeps texting people. He can’t let it go. He still thinks he’s running the show.

Sarah Silverman befriended an internet troll! This guy was calling her names and she defused the situation. Turns out he has a ton of medical bills and she’s helping him out.

Ellen DeGeneres says that Eric Trump has suggested that she’s part of the “deep state.”