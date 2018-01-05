By Scott T. Sterling

New York figure skater Jimmy Ma just took his sport to the club.

The 22-year-old skater took to the ice at the 2018 United States Figure Skating Championships this week and delighted the audience with a routine set to DJ Snake and Lil Jon’s 2013 smash, “Turn Down for What.” The rules in figure skating have recently changed to allow competitors to use music with lyrics.

“Figure skating is an extreme sport,” Ma told USA TODAY Sports after the routine. “I want the most amount of people to see that it is both an awesome art form and also an awesome sport. The whole point was to get people hyped. Get older people hyped and for younger people to think it is cool.”

“If there was anybody flicking through who might not normally watch I hope that seeing and hearing me might have pulled them in,” Ma added. “If the excitement of my routine gets them watching, then they can see the incredible things the top guys are doing.”