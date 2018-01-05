(Photo by Alex Wong/Pool/Sipa USA)

Inside author Michael Wolff’s Trump tell-all! Plus, favorites for Golden Globe Awards this weekend. And Khloe K. might have a baby name chosen. More in today’s Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee.

Gwenyth Paltrow’s Goop website is now encouraging customers to spend $135 so they can give themselves at-home coffee enemas. Her detox guide includes a coffee colon cleansing system.

Golden Globes are this weekend, hosted by Seth Myers. Projected winners include Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri for best drama, Lady Bird for best comedy, and The Handmaid’s Tale for best TV drama, and Amazon’s Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for best TV comedy. Christine hopes I, Tonya wins – she says it was really good. Meanwhile, Will Smith says he and buddy Tom Cruise used to battle each other for who could stay on the red carpet longer. (He starts talking about it around 2:50.)

As we know, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian (via surrogate) are all pregnant. And Khloe told Ellen she doesn’t know where to start with baby names, but she kind of has an idea for a boy she’ll go with Tristan, Jr. She’s not sure yet for a girl.

This season on The Bachelor, there are four Laurens and a couple of Beccas. And no one knows how old one of the Beccas is – they won’t even put her name on the bottom of the screen! There were rumors she was too young, but fans did some digging and found out she’s 22. (You have to be 21 to be on the show).

The Animaniacs are back!!! Remember them from the ’90s?

Justin Timberlake’s new song is out! It’s called ‘Filthy’.

“This man does not read, does not listen. He’s like a pinball just shooting off the sides,” Michael Wolff, author of Fire and Fury told Savannah Guthrie on the Today Show. Both sides are saying Savannah Guthrie did a great job proving their respective sides’ points. The publishers moved up the release date after being threatened with a lawsuit by Trump. Wolff has tapes of everything, but people are still questioning his credibility. “My credibility is being questioned by a man who has less credibility than perhaps anyone who has ever walked the earth at this point.” He also adds that this is not a book about Steve Bannon only, it’s about Donald Trump.