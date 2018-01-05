It’s time for another great Winning Weekend, and all this weekend you can win tickets to an upcoming UConn Men’s OR Women’s basketball game!

All weekend long, 96.5TIC is giving you the chance to win tickets to see UConn Basketball live this season… And all you have to do is call in and win!

Tune in to 96.5TIC this weekend…  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to see UConn Men’s or Women’s Basketball live.

For the latest and greatest news and updates from UConn Country, visit the UConn Insider at CBSConnecticut.comCLICK HERE!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

School Closings & Delays
Ski Card

Listen Live