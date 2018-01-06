The best acoustic cuts come your way Sunday morning starting at 9am Sunday morning. Click to listen live online!
Missed a song from last week? Check out our past playlists here.
9 AM
THINKING OUT LOUD-Ed Sheeran
GONE, GONE, GONE-Phillip Phillips
SUNNY CAME HOME-Shawn Colvin
SLOW HANDS-Naill Noran
WHEN WE WERE YOUNG-Adele
HOLD ON FOREVER-Rob Thomas
PIECE BY PIECE-Kelly Clarkson
YELLOW-Coldplay
BUDAPEST-George Ezra
HOW’S IT GONNA BE-Third Eye Blind
BREATHE(2AM)-Anna Nalick
TOO GOOD AT GOODBYES-Sam Smith
10 AM
THE SPACE BETWEEN-Dave Matthews Band
BEST DAY OF MY LIFE-American Authors
WILD HORSES-Sundays
YOU’RE THE BEST THING ABOUT ME-U2
WON’T GO HOME WITHOUT YOU-Maroon 5
NO SUCH THING-John Mayer
THAT’S WHAT I LIKE-Bruno Mars
WISH I KNEW YOU-The Revivalists
BLACK BALLOON-Goo Goo Dolls
DON’T TAKE THE MONEY-Bleachers
RUDE-Magic
DON’T-Ed Sheeran
11 AM
MARVIN GAYE-Charlie Puth
LOVE SONG-Sara Bareilles
SAY YOU WON’T LET GO-James Arthur
TOO MUCH TO ASK-Naill Horan
WAKE ME UP-Aloe Blacc
LITTLE TALKS-Mumford & Sons
BELIEVER-Imagine Dragons
SUDDENLY I SEE-KT Tunstall
WALKING IN MEMPHIS-Marc Cohn
HANGING BY A MOMENT-Lifehouse
AM I WRONG-Nico & Vinz
CHASING CARS-Snow Patrol
The Acoustic Sunrise is presented by Jefferson Radiology – where no one reads you like your radiologist!