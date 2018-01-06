The best acoustic cuts come your way Sunday morning starting at 9am Sunday morning. Click to listen live online!

Missed a song from last week? Check out our past playlists here.

9 AM

THINKING OUT LOUD-Ed Sheeran

GONE, GONE, GONE-Phillip Phillips

SUNNY CAME HOME-Shawn Colvin

SLOW HANDS-Naill Noran

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG-Adele

HOLD ON FOREVER-Rob Thomas

PIECE BY PIECE-Kelly Clarkson

YELLOW-Coldplay

BUDAPEST-George Ezra

HOW’S IT GONNA BE-Third Eye Blind

BREATHE(2AM)-Anna Nalick

TOO GOOD AT GOODBYES-Sam Smith

10 AM

THE SPACE BETWEEN-Dave Matthews Band

BEST DAY OF MY LIFE-American Authors

WILD HORSES-Sundays

YOU’RE THE BEST THING ABOUT ME-U2

WON’T GO HOME WITHOUT YOU-Maroon 5

NO SUCH THING-John Mayer

THAT’S WHAT I LIKE-Bruno Mars

WISH I KNEW YOU-The Revivalists

BLACK BALLOON-Goo Goo Dolls

DON’T TAKE THE MONEY-Bleachers

RUDE-Magic

DON’T-Ed Sheeran

11 AM

MARVIN GAYE-Charlie Puth

LOVE SONG-Sara Bareilles

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO-James Arthur

TOO MUCH TO ASK-Naill Horan

WAKE ME UP-Aloe Blacc

LITTLE TALKS-Mumford & Sons

BELIEVER-Imagine Dragons

SUDDENLY I SEE-KT Tunstall

WALKING IN MEMPHIS-Marc Cohn

HANGING BY A MOMENT-Lifehouse

AM I WRONG-Nico & Vinz

CHASING CARS-Snow Patrol

The Acoustic Sunrise is presented by Jefferson Radiology – where no one reads you like your radiologist!