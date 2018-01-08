Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the news! Here are some of today’s highlights!

We all heard about the turkey in Wethersfield who was blocking traffic to the Putnam Bridge and was eventually relocated. In Ohio, wild turkeys were attacking postal workers! It was to the point that people had to pick up their packages at the post office.

There was a robbery of a vodka bottle worth $1.3 million. The bottle has 6.5 lbs. of gold in it and a diamond-encrusted cap. They found it intact at a construction site in Denmark.

An American tourist in Phuket, Thailand overdosed on Viagra, then stripped down and ran through the airport. Yeah, getting arrested in Thailand is never a good idea…

Experts confirmed that rare reamins of a 400-year-old bible were recovered in Wales. Sadly, French troops had used the pages as toilet paper in the 1600s.

A new survey found some of the strangest fertility tips couples use for trying to have a baby — 10% women wear socks during sex, 5% wear green and use green sheets, and 3% women ate McDonald’s french fries after.

