Oprah - Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Today it’s all about the 75th Golden Globe Awards! In the wake of exposing the egregious behavior of Harvey Weinstein and other powerful Hollywood men, the theme of the evening was solidarity with the brave women who’ve come forward as well as speaking out against sexual harassment. And of course, Oprah! Get all caught up in Christine Lee’s Hollywood Stories!

On the red carpet, Debra Messing called out E! for not paying women equally while being interviewed… on E!

Big winners were Big Little Lies and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Also, The Handmaid’s Tale and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel scored some wins.

Almost the entire audience wore black as part of the #TimesUp in solidarity for the women who have spoken up and the movement against sexual harassment.

Globally, violence against women and girls affects 1 in 3 women in their lifetime. #TimesUp pic.twitter.com/55MnFKwKo3 — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) January 7, 2018

Oprah, of course, stole the show with her inspiring acceptance speech. She got a rousing standing ovation. Watch her full speech here.

“I want all of the girls watching here now to know, that a new day is on the horizon.” @Oprah accepts the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille award. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hbquC1GBjm — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

And James Franco brought Tommy Wiseau on stage…

Tonya Harding was there, supporting the movie based on her life, I, Tonya.

Barbra Streisand called out the awards show for not honoring many female directors.

Barbra Streisand calls out Golden Globes for failing to honor female directors https://t.co/ghvTsx1c29 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 8, 2018

In other news…

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle took over the top spot at the box office this weekend. Star Wars: The Last Jedi–which has grossed half a BILLION dollars–fell to number three behind Insidious: The Last Key.

Brad Pitt spend $120,000 at a charity auction on Saturday for a chance to watch Game of Thrones with Emelia Clarke – he lost.

Carrie Underwood previewed a new song, ‘The Champion’ that will drop on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 4th.