Image courtesy Mohegan Sun

Dancing With The Stars is coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, January 26th and Saturday, January 27th, 2018 and we want to send you to see the show… plus win a $25 gift card to Smashburger!

Tickets are on sale now through ticketmaster.com and any Ticketmaster outlet, but we want you to win them right here.

Listen for your chance to call-in with Mike Kelley all this week, and know the CODE WORD: TROPHY. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696, know the code word, and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show plus a $25 gift card to Smashburger!

Smashburger in Southington, Enfield and Manchester is Connecticut’s new way to burger restaurant, known for its fresh never frozen, burgers smashed on a hot grill to sear in the juices, creating an upscale quality burger packed with flavor.

Brought to you by 96.5 TIC and Mohegan Sun – Full of Life.