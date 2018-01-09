Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the news! Here are some of today’s highlights!

A 15-foot tiger shark was about to attack a marine biologist dressed scuba gear when she was scooped up by a 50,000 lb. humpback whale, saving her from the attack. It’s believed it was the whale’s instinct.

The Roseanne revival begins March 27th on ABC.

Here is a true idiot from Cottonwood, Arizona! What is the one job you don’t apply for when you’re wanted by police? A job in the police department… he had worked at Bank of America where he ripped off money, then applied for a job as a dispatcher.

Scotland Yard was tracking access to pornographic websites and from June to October, they tracked 24,000 connections from the Houses of Parliament.

Did you make it through yesterday without getting divorced? January 8th is usually the biggest day for filing. You’ve made it through the holidays and then the resolution is to make a drastic change.

A California company has designed a fully functional anatomically correct male robot… and they listen and don’t talk back. They are going for $15,000.

Wake up with Craig & Company every weekday morning from 5:30 to 10!