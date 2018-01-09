(Photos by Sthanlee B. Mirador/ Sipa USA & PA Images/Sipa USA)

Gwyneth Paltrow is ‘incredibly lucky’ to be getting married, but it’s not all good Goop news these days. Get the full story, plus highlights from The Bachelor and more!

Gwyneth Paltrow feels incredibly lucky to be getting married. The actress confirmed her engagement to producer Brad Falchuk in the new issue of Goop Magazine. If you Google this guy, he looks like a European supermodel who’s also a genius businessman. He brought us Glee, Nip/Tuck, American Horror Story, and most recently, The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

But it’s not all good news for Gwyneth… she’s in some deep doo doo because her website Goop was advocating a $135 coffee enema, and people are getting seriously injured by it! The injuries are rolling in, and the lawsuits are going to start rolling in next. REMINDER– You can’t shove the whole coffeemaker up there, because it could really hurt you.

The Stratford Perth Museum in Ontario, Canada is set to open an exhibit highlighting the early career of its hometown hero, Justin Bieber. Bieber donated items to the exhibit, including a hockey bag and jacket from his time with the Stratford Warriors, plus running shoes, microphones, photographs, personal letters, and more. Think of all the people who will drive to the museum to see all that!

We’re really looking forward to P!nk singing the National Anthem as part of the Super Bowl 52 pre-game festivities. It’s going to be great… she’s on fire right now!

And of course, Justin Timberlake will be the halftime show star. His new album, Man Of The Woods, is supposed drop next month, and his new single debuted last week. “Filthy” is very different and really good… You can watch the video here:

Last night on The Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr. hit home runs, one date after another. On his first date, he took Becca to get a bunch of clothes, and then he gave her Neil Lane jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Then he took Annaliese on a group date to drive bumper cars… but she apparently had a childhood trauma involving bumper cars, so that could have gone better.

Krystal, meanwhile, already got to go to Arie’s hometown right at the beginning of the season… which is unheard of! She got to meet his parents, got to see where he went to school, she got a rose, and she was safe for this week, with full immunity.

That left the rest of the girls vying for Arie’s attention… BUT Krystal (who already had her rose) kept interrupting, which was super annoying. Bibiana wasn’t having any of it, and in the end it lead to fireworks. She said “Nobody’s gonna respect your time. You just dug a big hole for yourself… There’s a lot of angry people here, and I’m just the voice. Mic Drop!” We were surprised Bibiana didn’t punch her!

Meghan Trainor wasn’t surprised by her engagement ring from Daryl Sabara, because they picked it out together!

She kept her engagement ring in the bathroom!

Even though marijuana is now legal in California, the Coachella festival is telling attendees to leave it at home this spring.

At the Golden Globes last weekend, Mariah Carey stole Meryl Streep’s seat at the table. Jimmy Kimmel asked what happened, and Meryl called Mariah the b-word!

WOW!!!