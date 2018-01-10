By Christine Lee

Nyeesa from Bristol is a teacher at a high school… can she “school” Christine? Play along with the questions below! Highlight underneath each question to see the answer… and see if you Can’t Beat Christine!

If you made it through this past Monday without doing this, then you’re probably in good shape. What was it?
Getting divorced.

ABC’s version of American Idol will not show what?
The bad auditions.

Who is performing in this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show?
Justin Timberlake.

Starbucks just started selling this for the first time in 40 years. What is it?
Blonde espresso.

What former talk show host are people speculating might run for President in 2020?
Oprah.

Tune into Craig & Company every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for your next chance to play Can’t Beat Christine!

