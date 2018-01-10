Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the news! Here are some of today’s highlights!

The Prime Minister of Thailand has a Donald Trump-esque relationship with the media… but he’s got a different approach. Frustrated by questions, the President produced a cardboard cutout of himself and said “ask this guy!”

In Dallas, the date from Hell is Lindy Lou Layman. On a date with a prominent Texas attorney, Lindy Lou is accused of flipping out, getting drunk, and getting belligerent. She allegedly smashed two sculptures, tossed red wine on two paintings and two Andy Warhol prints. In total she caused $300,000 worth of damages. At least she had a lawyer as her date, so she had representation!

Before Christmas, we talked about a Nebraska couple in their 80s, who were pulled over with 60 wrapped Christmas presents in the back seat. Inside? A total of 60 pounds of wrapped marijuana. Patrick and Barbara Jiron were arrested again yesterday, along the same roadway, for carrying drug cash and more marijuana.

Robert Wooten was arrested for Texas bank robberies. How did authorities identify him? He had his social security number tattooed across his forehead.

400 pairs of what appeared to be high end Nike sneakers at Dulles Airport in Washington DC. The stash would have been worth $55,000… except that these Chinese imports said “Mike,” not Nike. The rest of the logo was identical to the iconic Nike swoosh.

Is that a rack of ribs in your pants, or are you just happy to see me? Maeli Alvarez-Aguilar is under arrest in Florida, and recovered from his pants at an IGA supermarket was a full pack of ribs, two packs of hamburger buns, 9 pieces of cooked fried chicken, and a side order of mashed potatoes. We don’t want to tell you where the dip was!

